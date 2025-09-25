"It's A Smart Move": Shobhaa De On Sameer Wankhede Suing SRK Over Aryan Khan's "Revenge Play" In <i>The Ba***ds</i>

Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has reignited one of the most talked-about controversies, placing former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede back in the headlines. As he moves the Delhi High Court against the series, novelist Shobhaa De weighs in, calling his legal action "a smart move" and framing it as a defense of both personal and professional honour.

Speaking to NDTV's Shiv Aroor, Shobhaa De suggested that Wankhede's lawsuit is not simply a personal vendetta. "I'm not surprised, because Sameer is not the kind of person to back off from a fight if he believes in it, and it's a very smart move what he's actually done," she said.

She explained that Sameer Wankhede is presenting his objections in the context of a larger issue. "He is not talking about himself personally in any way. He is talking of a much bigger issue. He is talking about the national honour and the confidence of the public being eroded in law enforcement agencies. And he put himself into the narrative as saying that he was paired or he was being made fun of," Shobhaa De added.

Acknowledging the exaggerated and satirical nature of the Netflix series, she said, "One can look at it from Aryan's point of view. Here's a young guy who spent time in jail, allegedly on charges, and he has defended himself... he's getting his little paradigm, a very critical moment in his own life, which I'm sure has transformed, changed his life forever."



She also described the series as Aryan Khan's attempt to process his experiences and reclaim his narrative. "It's a revenge play."

Shobhaa De further argued that Wankhede's lawsuit reflects a genuine grievance over the portrayal of law enforcement. "By mocking the system at a point in the series where Satyameva Jayate is being dramatically projected, the filmmakers have insulted national honour," she said.

Finally, the novelist framed Wankhede's legal action as an understandable attempt to reclaim credibility after past controversies. "I would definitely think that it must have deeply affected him to be accused of corruption and blackmail, which he has denied, so if he is trying to win back some of the lost honour and maybe win back his old positioning, it's entirely his personal call. And it's not a bad call to take, he does have a background in law," she observed.

Shobhaa De concluded that while Aryan Khan's portrayal may serve as his way of processing personal trauma, Wankhede is equally entitled to defend his professional integrity.

About Sameer Wankhede's Case

Sameer Wankhede recently filed a Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix, and Red Chillies Entertainment for their web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, alleging it maliciously portrays him and anti-drug agencies negatively.

Sameer Wankhede came under intense scrutiny in October 2021 after arresting Aryan Khan during the NCB's Cordelia cruise raid. Aryan spent 25 days in jail before securing bail and was eventually excluded from the NCB charge sheet due to lack of evidence. The case led to widespread media coverage, conspiracy theories, and a national debate on law enforcement practices.

In May 2023, the CBI filed an FIR against Wankhede and four others for allegedly seeking a Rs 25 crore bribe to avoid implicating Aryan Khan.