It's A Boy: Geeta Basra And Harbhajan Singh Welcome Baby Son, See His Post

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh in a loved-up pic (courtesy geetabasra)

Actress Geeta Basra and her husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child, a baby boy - the cricketer revealed on Saturday. Harbhajan Singh shared the news on social media with an adorable Instagram post and wrote: "Blessed with a baby boy." In his baby announcement post, Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Our hearts are full, our lives are complete," and added: "Both Geeta and the baby are doing well," he wrote. Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra's joint statement added: "We are all overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support." Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are also parents to daughter Hinaya.

Here's how Harbhajan Singh made the baby announcement:

Last month, Geeta Basra shared some lovely photos from her "surprise" baby shower. From Geeta Basra's post, it appeared that her friends, who are in different countries, virtually organised her baby shower with help from Harbhajan Singh. "My girls are the best! What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don't know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up during such times it's when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on."

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015 and the couple welcomed daughter Hinaya in 2016. In March this year, Geeta Basra shared the pregnancy news and revealed that her due date is in July.

Geeta Basra made her acting debut with 2006 movie Dil Diya Hai. She prominently featured in films such as The Train and Zila Ghaziabad. She was last seen in Punjabi movie Lock.