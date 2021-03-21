It's A Baby Girl For Ludo Actress Pearle Maaney. See Pic

Pearle Maaney shared this picture.(Image courtesy: pearlemaany)

Ludo actress Pearle Maaney welcomed a baby girl with her husband Srinish Aravind on Saturday and introduced her little munchkin to her Instafam. Pearle and her husband are noted actors of the Malayam film industry. She shared the first picture of her baby with herself on Instagram. In the caption, Pearle revealed that she was asked not to share the picture of the baby on Internet, but she felt that "it's okay" to share the picture with the family that constitutes of her fans on social media. The couple is still thinking of a name for their baby. "It's a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr. Daddy Srinish Aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that's okay. Everyone told me not to post pic of the baby, but I feel it's okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings..Born on :20.03.2021. Name: mmmmmm... We r still thinking," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the first picture of Pearle with her baby:

The monochrome picture features Pearle kissing her baby. Pearle's husband Srinish revealed that the picture was clicked by him as he wrote, "daddy's photography," in the comments section. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the actress on the post as her fans as well as her colleagues from the Malayalam film industry congratulated her in the comments section. "Congratulations Mommy. May God bless the lil angel in abundance. Enjoy motherhood," commented Malayalam actress Kaniha. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Besides working in the Malayam TV and film industry, Pearle was also a part of Anurag Basu's film Ludo. In Ludo, Pearle starred opposite Rohit Saraf. The film was released on Netflix last year. Besides Pearle and Rohit, it featured Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh.