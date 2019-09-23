'It Was Awkward For Boney Kapoor': Urvashi Rautela On Viral Video Of Alleged Misconduct

"We were just clicking pictures," Urvashi Rautela said (courtesy urvashirautela)

Highlights "It was blown out of proportion," Urvashi said in an interview "It was nothing like that," she added "We were just clicking pictures," Urvashi Rautela said

Actress Urvashi Rautela opened up about a viral video featuring Boney Kapoor, which had sparked a controversy as netizens accused the filmmaker of alleged misconduct, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar. "It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith... which I couldn't do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn't do a movie with him doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him," the 25-year-old actress said in the interview.

Earlier in April, pictures of Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor posing for the paparazzi together at the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay Gada went crazy viral but one particular video, in which Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela can be seen exiting the photo-op area together, irked netizens as they accused the veteran filmmaker of "inappropriately touching" the actress. Urvashi, who has also previously issued strongly worded tweets in defence of Boney Kapoor, reiterated that: "I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don't know... the photography or the angle or the way they captured it... it was so weird."

Urvashi Rautela with Boney Kapoor at Aksshay Gada's wedding reception

"My phone was ringing non-stop for like seven days because it became such a big thing," Urvashi told Bollywood Hungama and added that after the matter snowballed into a controversy, she did speak to Boney Kapoor. "It was awkward for him," said Urvashi.

Earlier in April, Urvashi Rautela had slammed trolls and certain media pieces for highlighting the controversy involving Boney Kapoor with this tweet: "He is a true gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation?"

I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before pic.twitter.com/VIzuCeeObV — URVASHI RAUTELABijliKiTaar (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

Urvashi Rautela has starred in films such as Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4. She has also featured in Honey Singh's music video Love Dose and starred in Kaabil's special song Haseeno Ka Deewana. She recently collaborated with Tony Kakkar for a new music video Bijli Ki Taar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.