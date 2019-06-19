Urvashi Rautela Slams Media For 'Giving Integrity' To Disgraced Ex-PR

Urvashi Rautela shared this image on social media. (Image courtesy: urvashirautela)

Actress Urvashi Rautela posted a somewhat baffling statement on her social media on Wednesday upbraiding the media for making her former PR manager - whom she accused of character assassination - legit. Urvashi did not reveal which media reports had so incensed her nor could we find any recent reports that looked like they could be based on damaging allegations made by a disgruntled former employee - unless she means the stories carried by several news outlets on the actress being trolled for a picture of herself hugging a wax statue of cricketer Virat Kohli.

In her statement, Urvashi Rautela also alleged that her former PR was a drug addict who had been jailed for blackmailing her. Urvashi's statement reads: "It's really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my (ex-PR for 5 years) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It's really sad how cheap people go in assassinating people's character when you discontinue the service. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation after years of hardwork and efforts."

Read her statement here:

Its really catastrophic that media has given integrity to my ( ex pr for 5 yrs) cocaine-alcohol addict, who was in jail because of blackmailing me, without checking the record who the person is. It's really sad how cheap people go in assasinating people's character when you pic.twitter.com/rVOES6PCOs — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) June 18, 2019

A report on India.com identifies Urvashi Rautela's former PR as Kapil Mishra who has reportedly planted damaging stories about both the actress and her manager Prashant Appu.

Urvashi Rautela is a former beauty queen who has won several pageants including Miss India.

She has featured in several video songs and movies. Urvashi, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sunny Deol in the 2013 film Singh Saab the Great, was last seen in a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. She has also featured in films such as Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Hate Story 4.