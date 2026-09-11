'It Was <i>Adharma</i> For Me': When Madhavan Lived With Families Who 'Slaughtered Cows For A Living'

Long before R Madhavan entered films, travelled to Canada as an exchange student through Rotary. During his stay in Stettler, Alberta, Madhavan found himself navigating a completely unfamiliar environment as he lived with families who slaughtered cows.

What's Happening

In a conversation shared on the Indian School of Business YouTube channel in 2023, Madhavan described his time in Canada as an important part of his growing-up years.

He recalled living in Stettler, which he described as "the wild, wild west" and "cowboy country".

He said, "I got an opportunity to be an exchange student on behalf of Rotary, and I went to Canada as an exchange student. I went to a place called Stettler, which was the wild, wild west. It's cowboy country. I lived with cowboys. I am a hardcore vegetarian, but I live with families that slaughtered cows for a living, so all that was 'adharma' for me."

Background

Over the years, Madhavan has worked across Tamil and Hindi cinema and has taken on a variety of roles.

His filmography includes Dumm Dumm Dumm, Run, Kannathil Muthamittal, Anbe Sivam, Nala Damayanthi, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Thambi, Rendu, Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Vettai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Irudhi Suttru, Vikram Vedha, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shaitaan, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, to name a few.