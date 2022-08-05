It's Genelia D'Souza's Birthday And Riteish Deshmukh's Wish For Her Is Typically ROFL

Ritesh Deshmukh with Genelia. (courtesy: riteishd)

Today, Ritesh Deshmukh woke up with a racing heart and a smile he can't wipe off his face. Can't say about you but we totally understand it. The day is extremely special for the actor. If you are clueless, let us tell you, it is his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza's birthday. And, Ritesh has shared a heartwarming note for his beloved wife Genelia. The birthday wish comes with an equally hilarious Reels. It opens with Ritesh and Genelia sitting at a table. He mouths the lines, “Samosa Rs. 20 ka ho gaya hai, par yeh ladkiya aaj bhi 16 ki hai.” In the next frame, Genelia, who is sipping tea, gives a serious look and pushed Ritesh. Now, it's time for the birthday note. Read it here. “Today, I woke up with my heart racing and a smile that I can't wipe off my face…It's raining outside and even the heavens know it's a special day. Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my lifeline, my critic, and my biggest cheerleader… Genelia, you are my forever waala love.”

Replying to the special birthday post, Genelia D'Souza said, “My lover…Stuck onto you… Love you forever and ever and ever.”

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the much-loved couples of Bollywood. They never shy away from PDA. And, then, Ritesh painted the town red with an adorable note to mark 20 years of togetherness. Sharing a set of two pictures with Genelia, Ritesh said, "20 years ago, today...when it all started. What I feel for you is not LOVE, it's madness, Genelia D'Souza."

Genelia D'Souza too came up with a mushy reply. It read, “With each passing year I realised this madness is called love."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married in 2012. The couple are parents to two sons - Riaan and Rahyl.