'What I Feel For You Is Not Love, It's Madness': Riteish Deshmukh's Words For Genelia D'Souza

On Saturday, actor Riteish Deshmukh shared an adorable post with his wife and actress Genelia. In the photo, Riteish can be seen posing along with Genelia. The second picture features Riteish and Genelia from the film Tujhe Meri Kasam."20 years ago, today...when it all started....मी जे करतो त्याला प्रेम नाही 'वेड' म्हणतात. (What I feel for you is not love, it's madness)," wrote Riteish Deshmukh. Reacting to the post, Genelia replied: "जसं जसं वयं वाढलं तसं कळलं की या वेडेपणाला प्रेम म्हणतात(With each passing year I realised this madness is called love.)" Ritesh also shared a funny video where he can be seen dancing along with Genelia on Guru Randhawa's Naach Meri Rani music track. He captioned the post: "20 is just a number...heading to eternity."

Recently, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. To wish his wife Genelia, Riteish shared lovely monochrome photos, in which, they can be seen posing on a beach. Sharing the photos, Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other's hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything. Thank you for being you. Happy 10th Anniversary Baiko. I love you @geneliad."

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza got married on February 3, 2012, in Mumbai.and have two sons Riaan, Rahyl Deshmukh.