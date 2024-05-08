Sangeeth Sivan Remembered By Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh And Others: 'Deeply Saddened And Shocked'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: Riteishd)

Director Sangeeth Sivan, best known for Bollywood films like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money died on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. The director was 65 at the time of his death. The news was confirmed by the actor's cinematographer-brother Santosh Sivan to PTI. Sunny Deol, Rtieish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor among others condoled the death of the director on social media. Sharing a photo of Sangeeth Sivan, Sunny Deol wrote, "Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories . Om Shanti my friend , may your family get the strength to overcome your loss."

Riteish Deshmukh, who featured in two films directed by Sangeeth sivan, Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money, tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory."

Tusshar Kapoor, who was part of the film Kya Kool Hain Hum, thanked Sangeeth Sivan for introducing him to comedy films and wrote, “Don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it'll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem.”

Sangeeth Sivan's first film was the Malayalam Raghuvaran-starrer Vyooham in 1990. Since then, he went on to helm blockbuster films like Mohanlal's Yodha, Gandharvam and Nirnayam. The filmmaker is survived by his wife, Jayashree, and children, Sanjana and Shanthanu.