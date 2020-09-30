Ishqbaaz Actress Navina Bole Tests Positive For COVID-19. Sunayana Fozdar, Rati Pandey And Other TV Celebs Wish Her A Speedy Recovery

Navina Bole shared this photo. (Image courtesy: navina_005)

Television actress Navina Bole has tested positive for COVID-19. Navina is known for her performance in the television show Ishqbaaz. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a couple of throwback photos of herself and wrote: "Feeling sexy is a woman's birth right! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also, did I mention I am COVID-19 positive and have been in isolation recovering? #needyourprayers!" She added: "PS - these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus." The actress's colleagues from the television industry such as Rati Pandey, Mansi Srivastava, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Sunayana Fozdar wished Navina Bole "a speedy recovery" in the comments section.

Navina Bole is married to Karan Jeet and has a one and half-year-old baby girl named Kimaayra.

Navina Bole is known for her performances in TV series Miley Jab Hum Tum and Ishqbaaaz. She has also featured in shows like Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. Navina Bole started her career as a model before appearing in television. She has also appeared in several music videos, sung by Jagjit Singh, Ghulam Ali, Abida Parveen and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Other than Navina Bole, several other TV stars tested positive for coronavirus, including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress Disha Parmar, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Parth Samthaan, Sara Khan and Shrenu Parikh.

In Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani and Genelia D'Souza were also diagnosed with the virus.