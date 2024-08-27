<i>Ishqbaaz</i> Actress Navina Bole Announces Separation From Husband Jeet: "Gradually Drifted Apart"

Television actress Navina Bole has announced her separation from her husband Jeet Karnani after seven years of marriage. In a recent interview, the Ishqbaaz fame confirmed their separation and revealed that it was “amicable”. “Jeet and I separated three months ago and we will soon start the legal proceedings,” Navina told ETimes. “We are co-parenting our five-year-old daughter Kimaayra. Jeet spends two days a week with her. Our separation was amicable and we believe it is better to part ways and live a happy life than be unhappy together,” she continued.

“Jeet and I had a good marriage initially but gradually drifted apart. In a marriage, communication and spending quality time with each other are important,” the actress added.

Navina even shared the news of her separation on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Yes this has happened. Yes it's true. Life goes on and everything happens for the best.” Navina Bole and Jeet Karnani got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in in 2019.

Navina lost her parents during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress shared a photograph of herself and her father and poured her heart out in her send-off note for her dad, in which she wrote: "Can't think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier, more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above. I regret not having spent enough time with you and giving you the love and attention that you needed always."

Other than Ishqbaaz, Navina has also featured in TV shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein.