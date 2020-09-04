'Regret Not Having Spent Enough Time With You': Ishqbaaz Actress Navina Bole's Heartbreaking Post On Death Of Father

Navina Bole with her father. (Image courtesy: navina_005 )

Highlights "Just hope that you are in a more peaceful place now," wrote Navina

"I miss you with every bit of my heart," she added

"Love you so much, Papa," added Navina

TV actress Navina Bole, who is known for her performance in the show Ishqbaaz, mourned her father in a heartbreaking post on Thursday. The actress shared a photograph of herself and her father and poured her heart out in her send-off note for her dad, in which she wrote: "Can't think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier, more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above. I regret not having spent enough time with you and giving you the love and attention that you needed always."

"But know wherever you are, I miss you with every bit of my heart and Kimmu (the actress' daughter) will never forget her Nanu! Love you so much, Papa...To eternity and beyond," she added.

Reacting to Navina Bole's post, her Ishqbaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh also expressed grief. She commented: "I'm so sorry Navs! May God give you the strength to bear this pain! And hope he rests in peace."

Earlier this year, on her dad's birthday, Navina Bole shared priceless memories on Instagram with a sweet birthday note. She wrote: "Happy birthday to the man whom I owe my everything to! Thank for being the most amazing dad and for encouraging and motivating always! Proud to be your daughter, Papa! Wish you the best of health, wealth, peace, love, happiness and yummy food always! Lol... love you loads."

Other than Ishqbaaz, Navina has also featured in TV shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Na Bole Tum... Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein.