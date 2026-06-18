Ishaan Khatter's Response To Fan's Religion Question Is Going Viral: "<i>Jai</i> Jesus, <i>Shree</i> Allah, Holy Spirit <i>Di Fateh</i>"

Ishaan Khatter was recently asked about his religion during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session. The question read, "Your religion? I mean, I am getting confused."

Rather than giving a direct answer, the actor replied, "Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh." In a follow-up story he signalled a belief beyond labels, writing, "Nature, kindness, humanity, creation."

About Ishaan's Family

Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. The couple parted ways when Ishaan was six years old. While Rajesh Khattar comes from a Punjabi Hindu family, his mother Neelima was raised in a Muslim household.

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor are half-brothers; Shahid Kapoor's parents are Neelima Azeem and actor Pankaj Kapur from her first marriage.

About Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut as a child artist in Shahid Kapoor's 2005 family comedy-drama Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. He also served as an assistant director on Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Ishaan landed his first lead role in director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, playing Amir, a young drug dealer, in the 2017 thriller.

He won Best Actor at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey for the movie.

A year later, in 2018, Ishaan starred opposite debutante Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The film, a remake of the popular Marathi romance drama Sairat, marked his foray into commercial cinema.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. The movie premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category and received a nine-minute standing ovation. It was also India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 but did not make the shortlist.

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