Ishaan Khatter Had 12 Days To Lose 8 Kilos. Mission: Impossible? He Did It

Ishaan Khatter is all set for his acting debut. The aspiring actor's first movie - Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds - will release worldwide in April. Ahead of that, Ishaan's spokesperson revealed that Ishaan had to undergo massive physical transformation to fit the role of Amir - the character he plays in Beyond The Clouds, reports news agency IANS. While that's not too unheard of in case of actors, what's surprising is that Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan did not even have two weeks to lose as many as eight kilos. His goal was to shed 12 kilos in 8 eight days and the mission was accomplished by Ishaan, states his spokesperson.
Highlights
"Ishaan had 12 days to shed eight kilos. He took that piece of input from his mentor and director and literally just went to town with his mission to be a lean mean machine for Beyond The Clouds," said his spokesperson. Ishaan focussed on sprints and cycling as major parts of his work out regime, the spokesperson added: "He changed his entire workout regime. His focus was largely on sprints and cycling - strict and disciplined regime to ensure he made it happen."
Beyond The Clouds explores the various facets of a brother-sister relationship. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Amir while the role of his sister Tara is portrayed by Malavika Mohanan. Beyond The Clouds is set in Mumbai. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Beyond The Clouds arrives in theatres on April 20.
(With IANS inputs)