Ishaan Khatter Had 12 Days To Lose 8 Kilos. Mission: Impossible? He Did It

"Ishaan Khatter took that piece of input from his mentor and director and literally just went to town with his mission to be a lean mean machine"

Entertainment | Updated: March 20, 2018 17:02 IST
Beyond The Clouds is Ishaan Khatter's debut movie (courtesy ishaan95)

  1. 'He changed his entire workout regime,' said Ishaan's spokesperson
  2. 'His focus was largely on sprints and cycling,' he added
  3. Beyond The Clouds will release in April
Ishaan Khatter is all set for his acting debut. The aspiring actor's first movie - Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds - will release worldwide in April. Ahead of that, Ishaan's spokesperson revealed that Ishaan had to undergo massive physical transformation to fit the role of Amir - the character he plays in Beyond The Clouds, reports news agency IANS. While that's not too unheard of in case of actors, what's surprising is that Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan did not even have two weeks to lose as many as eight kilos. His goal was to shed 12 kilos in 8 eight days and the mission was accomplished by Ishaan, states his spokesperson.
 
 

#beyondtheclouds Trailer out at 2pm today

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95)



"Ishaan had 12 days to shed eight kilos. He took that piece of input from his mentor and director and literally just went to town with his mission to be a lean mean machine for Beyond The Clouds," said his spokesperson. Ishaan focussed on sprints and cycling as major parts of his work out regime, the spokesperson added: "He changed his entire workout regime. His focus was largely on sprints and cycling - strict and disciplined regime to ensure he made it happen."
 
 

Jan'2017. 8 kilos down. Prep for Amir. #beyondtheclouds

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95)



Beyond The Clouds explores the various facets of a brother-sister relationship. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Amir while the role of his sister Tara is portrayed by Malavika Mohanan. Beyond The Clouds is set in Mumbai. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Beyond The Clouds arrives in theatres on April 20.
 
 

A film still - Beyond the Clouds

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95)



Comments
Beyond The Clouds done, Ishaan Khatter is now concentrating on his next film Dhadak, which will mark Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Dhadak is scheduled to hit screens on July 6.

(With IANS inputs)

