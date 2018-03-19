Instagram Just Gave Awards To Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli And, Surprise, Ishaan Khatter

Instagram has just announced it's first-ever awards in India and we can't keep calm. Turns out Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli have beaten other celebrities to win the top honours, reported news agency IANS. The "Padmaavat" star has bagged the 'Most Followed Account' award while cricket star Virat Kohli got the 'Most Engaged Account' award. Deepika's Instagram account is currently followed by 22.4 million people. And, do we really need to give you a reason why Virat Kohli would have won the award for the most engaging Instagram account? Does wedding picture ring a bell? Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding picture was liked over 45 lakh times. With a global community of 800 million users, Instagram is world's largest photo-sharing app owned by Facebook.
The Instagram Awards were announced on basis of activity and figures achieved in the year 2017. Deepika beat Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to emerge as a winner. However, Priyanka missed the top spot for the 'Most Followed Account' by just a thin line. At present, her follower count stands at 22 million while Alia Bhatt has over 20 million followers.
Talking about her win, Deepika said she 'hopes to continue to remain true,' to her fans. "Staying connected with my fans and loved ones is extremely important to me. I value the love, support and connection I share with them and I hope I continue to remain true and authentic," Deepika said in a statement reports IANS.
In November 2017, Deepika had won another trophy for achieving 20 million followers on Instagram. She shared her picture with the trophy on Instagram and wrote, "Was so excited to receive this today! This milestone will always be special! Thank you."
Take a look at some of Deepika Padukone's Instagram post from the year 2017:
Cricketer Virat Kohli, who has over 19.8 million followers, was given the award for generating the biggest number of engagements - likes and comments - through content that he shared over the past one year, reported IANS. The awards didn't take into consideration views, likes or comments posted on Insta stories or video posts.
Take a look at some of Virat Kohli's most-engaging posts from 2017:
Surprisingly, Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter has beaten other celebrities to be named as the winner for India's 'Emerging Account'. His Instagram account has apparently seen a significant growth in terms of followers and engagement throughout 2017, reported IANS.
Speaking of his win, Ishaan told IANS, "It's a non-stop source for inspiration from people and personalities all over the world. I find it especially enjoyable because it's about connecting through pictures and videos. On a more personal note, it's almost like a time machine for your memories and a way to immortalise your favourite moments. It's lovely connecting with others through this medium and I look forward to being inspired and hopefully inspiring more people in the future, too."
The list is not over yet. Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor won themselves milestone signs, recognition for building a community of 20 million followers.
