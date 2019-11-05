Isha Koppikar On Casting Couch: Actor Told Me To Meet Him Alone

Isha Koppikar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar, best-known for her roles in Don and Pinjar, found a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after her interview with Pinkvilla, in which she talked about the casting couch, went viral. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ms Koppikar said she was asked by a producer to 'get into the good books' of a lead actor of a film. Isha Koppikar alleged that when she called the actor up he asked her to come alone, after which she told the producer that he 'should cast her for her talent.' Ms Koppikar also said that she lost the role and never worked with the actor.

Isha Koppikar recounted: "One producer told me, 'This film is happening. Call up this actor, you need to be in the good books of actors.' So, I called him. He asked me to meet him in between his dubbing and something he was doing. He asked who I was coming with and I told him I will be coming with my driver. He said, 'Don't come with anybody.' I was not 15 or 16 then. I knew what was happening. So I told him, 'I am not free tomorrow, I'll let you know'."

"I immediately called up the producer and told him that he should cast me for my talent. But then, I can't be forced into doing all these things for a role. That is what is intimidating for a lot of people. When a woman says 'no' they can't take it. And temporarily, you're written off. I never ended up working with that actor," she added. Isha Koppikar also told Pinkvilla "some top secretaries have touched her inappropriately."

Isha Koppikar featured in several regional films before she debuted in Bollywood with 2000 film Fiza. She took up small roles in movies like Darna Mana Hai, Hum Tum and 36 China Town while she played the female lead in films like Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, Girlfriend and Krishna Cottage.

Isha Koppikar is also known for featuring in dance numbers like Khallas from Company and Ishq Samundar from Kaante.

