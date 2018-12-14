Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Wedding Reception: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kartik Aaryan Attend Star-Studded Party In Mumbai

The flashbulbs popped incessantly as the Ambani and Piramal families walked in for the photo-op outside the wedding reception venue

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 14, 2018 23:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Wedding Reception: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kartik Aaryan Attend Star-Studded Party In Mumbai

Guests at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived with his father Nitin Mukesh
  2. The wedding reception is taking place in Mumbai
  3. CBFC head Prasoon Joshi was also photographed at the event

Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Ekta Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan headlined the star-studded guest list at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception on Friday, which is currently underway in Jio Gardens, Mumbai. Actress Hema Malini was accompanied by daughter Ahana Deol and son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra. Hema Malini checked in almost an hour after Esha Deol arrived with husband Bharat Takhtani. Zaheer Khan's plus one was his wife Sagarika Ghatge. Dia Mirza made a stunning entry with husband Sahil Sangha by her side. Kartik Aaryan, who was also part of the wedding reception made a dapper entry in a black tuxedo. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai arrived with his family to bless the newlyweds. CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarker and singer Adnan Sami arrived at the wedding reception with their respective families. The flashbulbs popped incessantly as the Ambani and Piramal families walked in for the photo-op outside the wedding reception venue. Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a embellished golden lehenga choli while Anand complemented her in a black bandhgala pants. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was also photographed arriving at the venue with his father Nitin Mukesh.
 

umgjlcn8

The Ambani and Piramal families outside the reception venue

12om1vqg

Newlyweds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

669bkpvg

Jeetendra with children Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor

69t2ho9g

Hema Malini with daughter Ahana and son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra

jqs7k50g

Kartik Aaryan arrived at the party solo.

po4im38

Dia Mirza arrived with husband Sahil Sangha.


esn0h96g

Actor Sunny Deol arrived solo at the reception.

ttje1tpo

Esha Deol arrived with her husband Bharat Takhtani

gos89hh8

Riteish Deshmukh posed for the paparazzi waiting outside the venue.

3mj2n2to

Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge

6si4ggkg

Photographer Daboo Ratnani with family


lvjf728o

Singer Adnan Sami with family

sgcrevt

Actor Boman Irani with his wife

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's wedding was a star studded affair, which took place at the Ambani residence on Wednesday. The was attended by Bollywood celebrities, politicians and industrialists. Rajinikanth, The Bachchans, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were some of the celebrities who had attended the wedding. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also photographed the wedding.

The Piramal family hosted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's first reception party at their new home, Gulita in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Ratan Tata, Cyrus Poonawalla were part of the wedding reception party.

The Ambani and Piramal families hosted the pre-wedding functions of Isha and Anand in Udaipur over the weekend.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

isha ambani and anand piramal receptionisha ambani reception

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSaina Nehwal WeddingCalcutta University

................................ Advertisement ................................