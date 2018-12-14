Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal's Wedding Reception: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kartik Aaryan Attend Star-Studded Party In Mumbai

Guests at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception

Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Ekta Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan headlined the star-studded guest list at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception on Friday, which is currently underway in Jio Gardens, Mumbai. Actress Hema Malini was accompanied by daughter Ahana Deol and son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra. Hema Malini checked in almost an hour after Esha Deol arrived with husband Bharat Takhtani. Zaheer Khan's plus one was his wife Sagarika Ghatge. Dia Mirza made a stunning entry with husband Sahil Sangha by her side. Kartik Aaryan, who was also part of the wedding reception made a dapper entry in a black tuxedo. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai arrived with his family to bless the newlyweds. CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarker and singer Adnan Sami arrived at the wedding reception with their respective families. The flashbulbs popped incessantly as the Ambani and Piramal families walked in for the photo-op outside the wedding reception venue. Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a embellished golden lehenga choli while Anand complemented her in a black bandhgala pants. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was also photographed arriving at the venue with his father Nitin Mukesh.



The Ambani and Piramal families outside the reception venue

Newlyweds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Jeetendra with children Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor

Hema Malini with daughter Ahana and son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra Kartik Aaryan arrived at the party solo. Dia Mirza arrived with husband Sahil Sangha.

Actor Sunny Deol arrived solo at the reception. Esha Deol arrived with her husband Bharat Takhtani Riteish Deshmukh posed for the paparazzi waiting outside the venue. Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge Photographer Daboo Ratnani with family

Singer Adnan Sami with family

Actor Boman Irani with his wife

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's wedding was a star studded affair, which took place at the Ambani residence on Wednesday. The was attended by Bollywood celebrities, politicians and industrialists. Rajinikanth, The Bachchans, Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were some of the celebrities who had attended the wedding. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also photographed the wedding.

The Piramal family hosted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's first reception party at their new home, Gulita in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Ratan Tata, Cyrus Poonawalla were part of the wedding reception party.

The Ambani and Piramal families hosted the pre-wedding functions of Isha and Anand in Udaipur over the weekend.