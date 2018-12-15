Hema Malini Shares Inside Photos From Isha Ambani's Wedding Reception

Hema Malini with her family (Image courtesy dreamgirlhemamalini)

On Saturday, Hema Malini treated her Instafam to inside pictures from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception, which took place in Mumbai. Hema Malini shared a set of pictures from the wedding reception on her Instagram timeline featuring herself with her daughters Esha and Ahana and son-in-laws Vaibhav Vohra and Bharat Takhtani. The 70-year-old actress captioned the photos: "Attended Isha Ambani's wedding with daughters Esha and Ahana and son-in laws Bharat Takhtani and Vaibhav Vohra." Hema Malini arrived with Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra almost an hour after Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani checked into the wedding reception venue. For the party, Hema Malini looked stunning in a pink saree. Esha Deol wore a purple lehenga while Ahana opted for a Navy blue saree.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the second wedding reception of Isha and Anand Piramal in Jio Gardens, Mumbai. The reception was attended by Bollywood celebrities, politicians and industrialists. Jeetendra, Sunny Deol, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha, Kartik Aaryan, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Prasoon Joshi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Subhash Ghai were some of the celebrities who had attended the wedding reception.

The Piramal family hosted Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's first reception party at their new home, Gulita in Mumbai on Thursday. Cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ratan Tata and Cyrus Poonawala were some of the guests who attended the reception.

Isha and Anand Piramal's wedding took place at the Ambani residence on Wednesday. The Bachchans, Aaamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan added stardust to Isha and Anand's wedding.