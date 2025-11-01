Ranbir Kapoor To Relaunch Raj Kapoor's Iconic RK Studios With His Directorial Debut: Report

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to relaunch the iconic RK Studios. The production firm was established by his grandfather, the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, in 1948. Sources also claim that the actor's debut directorial venture will be backed by the RK Films label.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor is planning to build a strong creative line-up before creating a new space for RK Films in Mumbai. “They're not rushing to construct a studio just yet. Right now, the priority is to re-establish the brand. Eventually, they will create a space that can have the production house's office and a screening theatre,” claimed an insider.

Projects Under RK Studios

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor's directorial debut, two more projects are expected to release under the banner. The first marks the reunion between the actor and Ayan Mukerji after their 2022 hit Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

The second film, helmed by Anurag Basu, is the much-awaited Kishore Kumar biopic, where Aamir Khan is rumoured to play the titular role. If reports are to be believed, these projects are already in advanced discussions.

Speaking on the matter, a trade insider shared, “With the banner, Ranbir wants to carry forward the legacy, but with a modern voice. However, it's yet to become a concrete plan. A lot of factors need to be worked out before this can be a reality.”

About RK Studio' Dismantling

RK Studios in Chembur was previously acquired by Godrej Properties in May 2019.

That same year, Ranbir Kapoor's uncle and acclaimed producer Randhir Kapoor opened up about selling RK Studios for unforeseeable reasons.

Randhir Kapoor, in a conversation with The Quint, revealed, “With the state of the roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot in this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we've decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there's no other way.” He added that dismantling the studio became inevitable after the 2017 fire.

The 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen was the last movie produced under the RK Films banner.

