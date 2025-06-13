Is Jackson Wang Starring In Hrithik Roshan's <i>Krrish 4</i>? This Is What He Has To Say

Rapper-singer Jackson Wang is making waves with his India visit and what has got fans even more curious is his meet-up with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

The Korean pop band GOT7 sensation reunited with the actor for a dinner with his family and industry friends.

Jackson Wang, who is in the country for a promotional tour for his upcoming album Magic Man 2, quipped about starring in Krrish 4. The movie will also mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan.

What Jackson Wang Said About Krrish 4

"Maybe I should sign to Hrithik. Please sign me I'm in Krrish 4... (This is) what I've officially announced right now. The soundtrack is me, the side cast is me. You probably won't see me in Krrish 4 because as soon as I come out I die. But you will see me at a screening party... I'm the new Krrish. I'm just kidding. I'm sorry, I'm an extrovert. Please accept that. I'd like to mix sh*t up," he told Pinkvilla.

Asked if he'd be interested in composing music for Krrish 4, Jackson Wang said, "Bro, anytime, please, for free. Like it's my honour."

Calling Hrithik Roshan a "a big legendary star", the singer said their discussions often go beyond film talk.

"A lot of conversation is very inspiring, honestly. Just about life and how to deal with stuff," he added.

Jackson Wang on Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan

In the interview, Jackson Wang also heaped praises on Hrithik Roshan's parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan.

"His father and mom always teach me a lot of stuff. 'Hey, be careful of this, be careful of that.' They've been through everything, so I learn a lot every time I meet them."

When The Roshans Hosted Jackson Wang

On Thursday, Rakesh Roshan shared a picture from a get-together hosted for Jackson Wang. Here, the filmmaker is seen sharing the frame with Jackson Wang, Hrithik Roshan and his daughter Sunaina Roshan. "Jackson welcome and God bless!" Rakesh Roshan captioned the post.

This is not the first time the musician, who hails from Hong Kong, met Hrithik Roshan. Jackson Wang crossed paths with the Bollywood actor when he came to India in 2023 to perform at the Lollapalooza Music Festival.

Also read | Jackson Wang Reunites With Hrithik Roshan. Is A Collaboration In The Works?