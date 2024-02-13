Is It Valentine's Day Already? See Selena Gomez's Post For Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco. (courtesy: selenagomez)

Singer-actor Selena Gomez shared a set of super mushy pictures with her boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco. Selena, who can be seen hugging Benny in one of the pictures, captioned the post, "My bes fwend." Replying to Selena's post, Benny Blanco commented, "Das my bes fwen." Supermodel Padma Lakshmi dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made headlines earlier this year when they attended the 2024 Golden Globes in January and made it Instagram official.

Check out Selena Gomez's post here:

Last month, Selena shared these images of herself and Benny left heart-eyes emojis in the comments section.

When the singer curated her "favorite moments" from her New York trip in December, of course Benny featured in it. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco previously worked together on the track I Can't Get Enough. Later in 2023, they worked together again on Selena's single Single Soon.

According to People, Last year when a section of the Internet commented on Selena and Benny's relationship, the singer, replied to a user on Instagram and wrote, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end." In another comment, she wrote, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all."

Selena Gomez, a former Disney star, began her acting career with Wizards of Waverly Place. She also stars in Only Murders In The Building. She went on to become a top singer with big hits like Come And Get It, It Ain't Me, Lose You To Love Me, Taki Taki and Calm Down (Remix) and her albums Revival, Rare, And Revelacion.