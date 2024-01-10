Golden Globes 2024: No, Selena Gomez Wasn't Talking To Taylor Swift About Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet

Selena Gomez pictured with Taylor Swift. (courtesy: goldenglobes)

Selena Gomez is once again in the headlines. The singer-actor, was nominated in the Best Actress Comedy/ Musical (TV) category for her performance in Only Murders In The Building at this year's Golden Globes. A video of Selena and Taylor Swift talking at the Golden Globes 2024 went viral on social media. There were speculations that the two were gossiping about Timothee Chalamet and his date Kylie Jenner. Selena Gomez, addressed the rumours and how. She commented on a post shared by a news portal that read, "Was Selena Gomez gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Here's the truth." Selena commented, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business."

A screenshot of Selena's comment on the news portal's post was shared on X (earlier known as Twitter) by a fan page dedicated to the singer-actor.

"Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business"



- Selena Gomez addresses the lies spread about what she said at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/MWnm2z0f6U — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 9, 2024

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Here's a picture of Timothee Chalamet and his date Kylie Jenner from the Golden Globes:

Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/doX8fkp5nB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

This isn't the first time that rumours of beef between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have surfaced. Last year, the Internet labelled Kylie and her model friend Hailey Bieber as "mean girls" after the duo allegedly trolled the singer and later deleted the posts. It all started when Selena Gomez posted a video on TikTok and said, "I accidentally laminated my eyebrows too much." Just three hours later, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber posted Instagram Stories about their own brows and Kylie Jenner wrote over her eyebrows: "this was an accident?"

Selena Gomez, a former Disney star, began her acting career with Wizards of Waverly Place She went on to become a top singer with big hits like Come And Get It, It Ain't Me, Lose You To Love Me, Taki Taki and Calm Down (Remix) and her albums Revival, Rare, and Revelacion.