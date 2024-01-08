Golden Globes 2024: Viral Pic - Kylie Jenner Was Timothee Chalamet's Date

Timothee pictured with Kylie. (courtesy: goldenglobes)

It was a night of Hollywood glitz and Oppenheimer's big victory at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Among other things, it was also a date night of sorts for actor Timothee Chalamet and rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner. On the official X (previously known as Twitter) handle of Golden Globes, a picture of Timothee and Kylie sitting together and smiling was shared. The caption accompanying the photo from the award night read, "Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the Golden Globes."

See the aforementioned photo here:

Some people take their date to the movies, and others take them to the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/doX8fkp5nB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

The rumoured couple also made headlines last year when they were pictured kissing at Beyonce's grand birthday concert in Inglewood. This was the first time that Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted together at a public event.

ICYMI, photos of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce's concert from last year:

#kyliejenner spotted kissing #TimotheeChalamet at Beyonce's birthday party.... Sources has it that she and Travis are officially separated but are still co-parenting their daughter (stormy)

What's your thoughts on this#kyliekissing#yagmur#tuesdayvibe#traviscottpic.twitter.com/oDMPYZFpJ9 — RANDOM NEWS (@davidlexxy) September 6, 2023

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott. They split up in January 2023. They have daughter Stormi and a son together.

On the work front, Timothee Chalamet was last seen as the beloved chocolatier Willy Wonka in the fantasy film Wonka. He also has Dune 2 with Zendaya in the line-up. Timothee Chalamet is known for his performances in films like Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Dune, Don't Look Up, Interstellar, Beautiful Boy, Bones And All and Lady Bird, to name a few.

Kylie Jenner, besides being a Keeping Up With The Kardashians, star, runs the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.