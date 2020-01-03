Is Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke In India? Richard Gere And Gerard Butler Are

Emilia Clarke had posted this photo during a previous India visit (courtesy emilia_clarke)

Is the Mother of Dragons in India? If that's what you're wondering, we are in the same boat. Social media is abuzz with speculation that Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is enjoying a secret vacation in India, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. It all began after photographer Viral Bhayani recently shared a post on his Instagram handle, claiming one of his associates spotted Khaleesi at the Jaipur airport. Emilia Clarke was reportedly flying out to New Delhi after reportedly spending New Year's in Jaipur. Emilia Clarke was also apparently travelling with her mom. However, the photo shared by Viral Bhayani doesn't really offer a clear shot of the celebrity.

Emilia Clarke had visited India in August last year with her Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. In a lengthy post, she had written about her India trip being all about yoga, peace and being robbed by monkies: "Namaskar India. Namaskar Ananda Spa Himalayas - this is not an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I've read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."

Meanwhile, Hollywood star Gerard Butler celebrated New Year's in India. He was spotted in Rishikesh with his rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown. Gerard Butler, who appears to be backpacking across North India, also sent out a postcard from the Himalayas.

Guess which other international celebrity has been spotted in India this week? A photo of Richard Gere in Bihar has been doing the rounds of the Internet, who is reportedly in Bodh Gaya to attend Dalai Lama's teaching sessions.

Major Eat Pray Love feels, right?