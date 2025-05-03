Is <i>'Pretty Woman 2'</i> Finally Happening? Richard Gere Shares The Catch

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Richard Gere indicates a Pretty Woman sequel depends on a strong script. He recalls initial reluctance to play Edward Lewis in the original film. Gere highlights the iconic chemistry with Julia Roberts as key to the film.

Hollywood legend Richard Gere has reignited hopes for a "Pretty Woman" sequel, revealing that his participation hinges on a single condition: a compelling script. Speaking exclusively to People at the City Harvest Gala in New York City on April 22, 2025, Gere emphasized the importance of quality writing, stating, "It all comes down to whether or not there's a good script."

Reflecting on the original 1990 film, Gere recalled his initial hesitation to accept the role of Edward Lewis, describing the character as "just a suit" until director Garry Marshall and co-star Julia Roberts helped bring depth to the role.

According to People Magazine, the film, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, remains a beloved classic, known for its memorable storyline and the chemistry between Gere and Roberts.

In the original film, Julia Roberts played Vivian Ward, a sex worker who's hired by Gere's Edward Lewis. They end up spending a week together at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where Vivian wins over some of the snobby world of wealth with her winsome spirit. The pair eventually fall for each other and seal their devotion as Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love" plays in the background.

"We ended up, you know, really trying to find a character there that made sense within the structure and, you know, the essence of what that piece was," Gere explained.

"To make it heartfelt, to make it charming, make it fun, make it sexy, you know? And we all loved each other. Great trust, we had a wonderful time, and we had no idea that it was going to be what it was."

According to People Magazine, the movie is beloved not only for the incredible chemistry between Roberts and Gere but also for Vivian's memorable wardrobe. The cast of the film also included Jason Alexander, Hector Elizondo, Laura San Giacomo, and Ralph Bellamy.