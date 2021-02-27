Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Old WhatsApp Exchange With His Father

Babil shared this photo. (Image courtesy: babil.i.k)

Irrfan Khan's son Babil was deleting "unnecessary chats" on Saturday from his WhatsApp when he chanced upon an old exchange with his father. Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai at the age of 53 last year after a long battle with cancer. In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Babil shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp chat he had with his late father and said that he was "almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like 'mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath'." In the chat, Irrfan Khan had sent Babil a text on December 17, 2019 that read: "Tum phone le ana sath mai dekh lunga." Later, on March 17 last year, he had sent another text: "Babila please call when you are up," followed by this message: "Call back it's very urgent."

Sharing the screenshot of the chat, Babil poured his heart out in an emotional note: "This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f**k's sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like 'mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath'."

Just like Irrfan Khan, Babil is also interested in acting. Last month. When a fan asked him about his venture into the "field of acting" in the comments section of one of his posts, Babil, who studies films and acting in London, replied: "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, among others. He was the star of films like The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Maqbool, Piku and The Lunchbox.