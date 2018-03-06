'Irrfan Khan Never Showed Signs Of Illness,' Says His Blackmail Director

Irrfan Khan, on Monday evening, logged into Twitter to make a sudden announcement that left fans and followers shocked. Hours after the 51-year-old actor wrote about contracting a "rare disease," the director of his upcoming film Blackmail, told mid-day that he was completely unaware of Irrfan Khan's medical conditions. "I read his message on Twitter and it was shocking to find out about this health," Abhinay Deo, who has directed Irrfan Khan in Blackmail, told mid-day in an interview. The filmmaker, who spent considerable amount of time with the actor on Blackmail sets, added that Irrfan showed no signs of deteriorating health during shooting schedules and that he did not talk about his illness.
"He never showed any signs of illness while we were shooting for Blackmail, nor did he mention anything about it," mid-day quoted the director as saying. Abhinay Deo, who learnt about Irrfan's condition only after the actor released a statement, hasn't spoken to himyet because he and his family "need their privacy" at the moment.
The director also said that Blackmail, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 6, may be rescheduled according to the need of the situation. "As of now, the film is going to release as per schedule on April 6. It all depends on what news comes from Irrfan and his doctors' end. Then we can take a call and defer the release if needed," Mr Deo told mid-day.
Irrfan Khan co-stars with Kirti Kulhari in Blackmail, a dark comedy. Best known for films like Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Hindi Medium and The Lunchbox, Irrfan Khan was last seen in this year's Qarib Qarib Singlle.