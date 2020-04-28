Irrfan Khan Admitted To Hospital, Currently In ICU: Reports

A file photo of Irrfan Khan. (courtesy: irrfan)

Highlights He has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

His wife Sutapa Sikdar and kids are currently with him

Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan's last project

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, according to several media reports. The reports claimed that the 53-year-old actor's health suddenly deteriorated as a result of which he needed immediate medical care. He is reportedly accompanied by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons Babil and Ayan Khan. Other details about the actor's health are awaited.

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum died at the age of 95 on Saturday morning in Jaipur. According to news agency ANI, Irrfan, who was in Mumbai, and couldn't travel due to the coronavirus lockdown, paid his last respects to his late mother through a video conferencing session.

The Life Of Pi actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and a few days later, he left for London for his treatment. He returned to India in February 2019 and filmed Angrezi Medium during his brief visit. A couple of months later, he flew into London to continue the treatment and returned to India after his surgery in September last year.

Angrezi Medium, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan, was Irrfan Khan's first film after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Before that, he was seen in the 2018 film Karwaan, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Irrfan Khan's impressive filmography includes projects like Maqbool, Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Pinku, Talvar and the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay! He has also been a part of international projects like The Namesake, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Warrior among others.