Irrfan Khan 'Actively Promoting' Karwaan: Producer

Irrfan Khan is currently in London (Image courtesy: irrfan)

Highlights We are missing him around: Producer Irrfan has made some appearances on Twitter to post about the film He is battling neuroendocrine tumour

Irrfan Khan may not be promoting his forthcoming film Karwaan with the team but, he is very well fulfilling his duties via social media. Irrfan is battling neuroendocrine tumour and is undergoing a treatment in London. The 51-year-old star has made some appearances on Twitter to post about the film, also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. But, he's definitely being missed by team Karwaan. Producer Priti Rathi Gupta told news agency IANS, "Irrfan is very much actively supporting and promoting the film. I know he is going through a journey and we are missing him around, we are missing his physical presence. But in the digital era, we all can be involved in things on social media. That is exactly what he is doing by promoting the film on social media. So I do not think his absence from the promotional activity will affect the film in anyway."

"I know for a fact that he has his loyal fans across the world and everyone is looking forward to watching the film. We were more than glad to know that he agreed to do the film in the beginning. He has done a fantastic job as always," Ms Gupta added.

Karwaan tracks the story of three strangers who meet at a particular stage in life and commence a journey together which changes them. It is Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's debut Hindi film while it is also Mithila Palkar's first. She had starred in several web series.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana,releases on August 3. (With IANS inputs)