Ira Khan Shares A Goofy Pic With 'Quarantine Buddy' Azad And The Internet Loves It

Ira Khan, who is currently living with father, actor Aamir Khan, in the lockdown, shared a glimpse of her quarantine fun-time with baby brother Azad on Saturday. Calling Azad her "quarantine buddy," Ira posted a goofy picture, which she clicked using a quirky filter on Instagram. In the picture, Ira can be seen sporting a hat and red lipstick - as a result of the Insta-filter - while Azad looks beyond adorable as he covers his mouth with his hands. It appears that he doesn't like that Insta-filter that much. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Their son Azad turned 8 last year.

Minutes after Ira Khan shared the goofy picture, her Instafam flooded her post with comments such as "adorable" and "too cute." One of the users commented: "Aamir sir's children are damn cute" while another wrote: "the coolest quarantine buddies." We couldn't help but notice one of the comments, in which the user said: "It looks like, he doesn't like the lipstick." LOL.

Ira's latest picture with Azad reminds us of the photos of the duo that Ira shared on Azad's birthday last year. "You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad. What a cool kid you're turning out to be. I can't wait to get to know you better... I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up," she wrote in the caption of that post.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, a Greek tragedy originally written by Euripides. Medea featured actress Hazel Keech in the lead role while the cast of Ira's play also included her brother Junaid and actors Varun Patel (The Idiot), Sabreen Baker (Budhia Singh: Born to Run) and Divyesh Vijayaka. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.