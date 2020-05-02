Inside Aamir Khan's Movie Night With Kiran Rao And Ira Khan. See Pics

Ira Khan shared this image. (Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Highlights "I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you," wrote Ira Khan

"I'm sorry we weren't physically with you," she added

"I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering," wrote Ira

Aamir Khan, along with wife KIran Rao and daughter Ira Khan, was all dressed up on Friday evening. The occasion? Well, Aamir Khan was celebrating his niece Zayn Marie Khan's acting debut along with his family and on their watch list was the Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer. Ira Khan, who hosted the in-house screening, especially dressed up in a saree to give her cousin major premiere feels (virtually, of course). Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira Khan wrote: "And it begins, Zayn Marie. I love you to bits and I'm so proud of you and happy for you. Quarantine or not, WW3 or not, bad week or great year, we'll always be there to go through it with you. Through the great and the terrible! Fan girling you at the poster and embarrassing on the red carpet. I'm sorry we weren't physically with you. But I'm sure you could hear the hooting and cheering in Panchgani."

Check out the pictures here:

Ira, who wore a yellow saree for the digital premiere, added more pictures and wrote: "Congratulations on the beginning of your career in the film industry. I didn't realise it would come so soon! Watching Zaynu's first film! Screw quarantine. The show must go on. Love you, Zayn Marie (feels weird taking pictures without you)."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to eight-year-old son named Azad. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December last year.