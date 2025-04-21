The Crowd Chants "Jiju" As Raghav Chadha Attends RCB vs PBKS Match. Parineeti Chopra's Reaction

Parineeti Chopra's husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha recently attended the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings IPL match in Chandigarh, Punjab.

A moment from the event is now trending on social media. Here, the crowd is chanting "jiju, jiju" as Raghav Chadha shows up in the pavilion to watch the match.

The video even reached Parineeti Chopra, who shared it on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, she wrote, "You guys are the sweetest." Take a look:

Earlier this month, a dialogue from Parineeti Chopra's 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee went viral on social media. Raghav Chadha also hopped on the trend and shared a video with the actress' voice in the background.

The clip begins with Parineeti's iconic scene from Hasee Toh Phasee, followed by a montage of adorable moments between Raghav and Parineeti. We see the duo posing hand in hand, smiling, cutting cakes, enjoying vacations and festivals. Raghav didn't forget to include some dreamy pictures from their wedding, too.

The side note read, "Her dialogue went viral. Everyone's vibing. I had FOMO." Responding to the post, Parineeti wrote, “The best sensations out of all – ragaiii.” Check out the full video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In terms of work, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Up next, the actress will make her web series debut in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva.

The show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. The series will stream on Netflix.