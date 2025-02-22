Parineeti Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her "Romantic Drive" With Husband Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post is setting couple goals from miles away. The actress shared a video from a “romantic drive” with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

The clip starts with a scenic view of Delhi before the camera pans to Raghav, who is behind the wheel. Adding to the dreamy vibe, AP Dhillon's Wo Noor plays in the background.

In her caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “His idea of a romantic drive? Giving me a tour of Delhi's historic spots, places of pride, and of course his workplace.”

Responding to the post, Raghav Chadha wrote, “Best combo: Dil and Dilli,” and dropped a red heart.

Last year, in December, Parineeti Chopra recalled how she first met Raghav Chadha at an award ceremony in London.

She said, "I had gone there to accept an Outstanding Achiever Award in Entertainment, and he (Raghav) had come to accept an award in Politics and Governance."

The actress added, "I did not know Raghav. My brothers were big fans of him. My brother Shivang told me to meet him. I told the organizers I wanted to meet Raghav. Raghav was sitting behind me. I went up to him. I said, 'Hello, I am Parineeti, my brothers are big fans of you.' He replied, 'How sweet.' He said, 'We will catch up.' I said, sure, we'll meet in Mumbai. Raghav replied, 'Why not meet here tomorrow?' I was stunned."

To this, Raghav Chadha responded with a playful statement, "Nek kaam me deri kaisi?" (Why should I delay a good work)."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The project has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.