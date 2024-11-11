Parineeti Chopra's Birthday Post For Husband Raghav Chadha: "They Don't Make Gentlemen Like You Anymore"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting couple goals - one post at a time. The politician turned a year older on Monday (November 11). On the special occasion, Parineeti Chopra shared an adorable post on Instagram. Sharing the post, she wrote, Happiest bday my Ragaii. Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. Everyone around me says it because it's true, "They don't make gentlemen like you anymore". I'm glad God gave me the best one of them all. (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He's gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. Send help!"

On October 22, Raghav Chadha wished Parineeti Chopra in an adorable post. rom their travel escapades to Parineeti's goofy pictures, the post features it all. "Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace -sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person...As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I'll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!," he wrote in his caption.

Last month, the couple celebrated Karwa Chauth. On their special day, the actress looked radiant in a vibrant rani pink salwar suit. Meanwhile, Raghav chose a pista green kurta pyjama set, accentuated by a matching Nehru jacket. In one of the photos, Raghav is seen playfully pulling Parineeti's ponytail. Another picture shows Raghav admiring Parineeti's intricate mehendi design, while another shows them strolling hand in hand through a park. One of the snaps also features Parineeti with other family members with their puja thalis.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Raghav Chadha wrote, "I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise - am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru! #KarwaChauth."

ICYDK, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha married on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film happens to be a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back on 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record-selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role in the film that featured Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator. She will next be seen in a film titled Capsule Gill.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.