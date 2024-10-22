Raghav Chadha's Birthday Post For Wife Parineeti Chopra: "You Are My Most Precious Gift"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are setting couple goals - one post at a time. The actress turned a year older on Tuesday (October 22). On the special occasion, Raghav Chadha shared an adorable post on Instagram. From their travel escapades to Parineeti's goofy pictures, the post features it all. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace -sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person...As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I'll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!"

On Sunday, the couple celebrated Karwa Chauth. On their special day, the actress looked radiant in a vibrant rani pink salwar suit. Meanwhile, Raghav chose a pista green kurta pyjama set, accentuated by a matching Nehru jacket. In one of the photos, Raghav is seen playfully pulling Parineeti's ponytail. Another picture shows Raghav admiring Parineeti's intricate mehendi design, while another shows them strolling hand in hand through a park. One of the snaps also features Parineeti with other family members with their puja thalis.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Raghav Chadha wrote, "I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise - am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru! #KarwaChauth."

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film happens to be a biopic on the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back on 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record-selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role in the film that featured Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator. She will next be seen in a film titled Capsule Gill.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was also seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.