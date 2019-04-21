Into The Blue: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya's Postcard-Worthy Pic From Maldives

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Picture from the Bachchans' Maldives vacation keep getting better and better. After posting a stunning picture of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan added another postcard-worthy picture to his Instagram profile. This picture is a little more special because it features the mother-daughter-duo Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who are making the most of their time in the blue waters of Maldives. Abhishek captioned the post: "Happiness... My girls" an added a heart emoji to the post. The actor shared the picture with his 4.9 million followers on Instagram, of which over 2 lakh fans have liked the picture.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, along with their daughter Aaradhya are currently on a vacation in Maldives, where the coupe celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday. The Guru actor's anniversary post involved a stunning picture of Aishwarya and he captioned it: "Honey and the moon."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a loved-up picture of herself along with Abhishek on her Instagram profile. "Our Togetherness captured by the divine light of our lives. Love you Aaradhya," read the caption on her post.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. The couple have co-starred in several films including Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others. The couple will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Abhishek Bachchan's last release was Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

