International Yoga Day 2024: Just Kiara Advani Casually Acing Chakrasana

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

It is that time of the year again when celebrities express their love for yoga and showcase their favourite poses. It is International Yoga Day 2024 and social media is flooded with pictures and videos of celebrities practicing yoga and sharing its many benefits with their followers. Kiara Advani joined the bandwagon of celebs sharing pictures performing every sort of asana. Her pick for International Yoga Day was a shot in which she can be seen acing the Chakrasana or the wheel pose. Kiara simply captioned her Instagram entry, "Happy Yoga Day."

Check out the photo shared by Kiara Advani here:

Kiara completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry earlier this month. She posted a few pictures from her celebration with fans and her team and she wrote in her caption, "13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I'm still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it."

Kiara Advani is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She will also star opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.