International Emmys 2021: No Wins For Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das Or Aarya

International Emmy Awards 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Serious Men. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will come home from the International Emmy Awards empty-handed - he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Serious Men. The Emmy went to Scottish actor David Tennant for Des. There was also no win for the Sushmita Sen-led Aarya, which lost Best Drama to the Israeli production Tehran, and Vir Das' comedy special, which lost Best Comedy to hit French show Call My Agent!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the in-person award ceremony in New York. This is his second year at the International Emmys; he was there in 2019 with two shows nominated for Best Drama - Sacred Games and McMafia, which won.

Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra, starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a slum dweller who passes of his young son as a genius. In an Instagram post shared ahead of the International Emmy Awards, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote: "Serious Men was a dream project for many reasons and one of them was working with the great director Sudhir Mishra. It's an honour to be nominated for the prestigious Emmys. I still cannot forget my last experience here. I'm overjoyed as this is my second time at the Emmys and that too with a Netflix title."

Indian shows and actors have been getting International Emmy attention three years in a row now; the only win so far has been for Delhi Crime which won Best Drama last year.