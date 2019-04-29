International Dance Day: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff And Others Post Videos

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Highlights Varun Dhawan shared a video with a choreographer "Thank you to all the amazing choreographers," wrote Shraddha Sanya Malhotra posted a video on Instagram

Hey Folks! It is International Dance Day today and on this special day, social media is bombarded with lots of fun videos pertaining to (no points for guessing) dance. Bollywood stars too have wished their fans on the occasion by posting special videos on social media. Speaking of dance, the first name that pops up into our heads in Tiger Shroff. The actor, who has showcased his great moves in films like Munna Michael and Baaghi among others, shared a video on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy Dance Day." Besides Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor have also shared posts on International Dance Day.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video here:

Sonakshi Sinha, who is best-known for her performances to songs such as Go... Go... Govinda, Gandi Baat, Mungda redux and Tamanche Pe Disco among many others, shared a boomerang on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Happy International Dance Day from some of us who love and live to dance."

Shraddha Kapoor, who has featured in Remo D'souza's danced-based film ABCD 2 and will also feature in another dance-oriented film Street Dancer , shared a video with snippets from some of her most popular dance numbers and wrote: "Happy international dance day! The biggest thank you to all the amazing choreographers I have had the honour to work with because of their faith in me I am able to do one of my most favourite things - dance."

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who also happens to be a dance enthusiast, shared a video of himself along with choreographer Piyush Bhagat and he wrote: "If you love me let me hear you say aaaa."

Sanya Malhotra's video demands everyone's attention. Check it out here:

Which celebrities' video did you like the best? Tell us using the comments section below.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.