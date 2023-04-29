International Dance Day: All You Need To Know

The day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of dance.

International Dance Day is marked on April 29 to celebrate the art form. Dance can be a powerful tool to express yourself or just a way to enjoy. It can also serve as a physical exercise or therapy for some people. International Dance Day highlights these qualities of dance and encourages people to celebrate it.

History

International Dance Day was created in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), UNESCO's main partner for performing arts. It was first celebrated on April 29 to mark the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet. Since then, International Dance Day is being observed annually to celebrate the art form.

The day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of dance and bring people together through it.

Significance

Shaking a leg to your favourite music is not only enjoyable but can have several health benefits. Dance can serve as a form of workout and help you get fit and healthier. Dancing regularly may also improve your memory and help wash away stress and anxiety and fight symptoms of depression.

Here are some quotes to share this International Dance Day

- "Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let's dance." - James Howe

- "Life is sweet when you pay attention. When it doesn't seem sweet, put a sticker on your nose and do a funky dance." - Whitney Scott

- "While I dance I cannot judge, I cannot hate, I can not separate myself from life. I can only be joyful and whole. This is why I dance." - Hans Bos

- "Dancing faces you towards Heaven, whichever direction you turn." - Sweetpea Tyler

- "Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." – Rumi