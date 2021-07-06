Inside Zayed Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Family

A still from the video. (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne shared a video from brother Zayed's birthday

"My beautiful Familia," wrote Sussanne Kha sharing the video

She added the hashtags #HouseofKhan #welovewithallourhearts

Sussanne Khan shared a video from brother Zayed Khan's 41st birthday celebrations. The actor celebrated his special day with his family. Sussanne Khan shared a super cute caption and she wrote: "My beautiful Familia...The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts. This amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me non-stop and persistently." She added the hashtags #HouseofKhan #welovewithallourhearts, #oneforallallforone and #Mypack to her post.

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Zayed Khan trended for his body transformation big time. He thanked ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan in his post. See what he posted:

Zayed Khan stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. However, his breakout film was Farah Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao. Zayed also featured in a few films like Dus, Yuvvraaj, Anjaana Anjaani and Blue, all of which were box office debacles. His last theatrical release was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene (2015).

Zayed Khan has a strong film background. His father Sanjay Khan, starred in films like Haqeeqat, Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam and Dhund, among many others. He also directed many TV shows, of which Sword Of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman gained massive popularity. His sister Sussanne Khan (an interior decorator) was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. Zayed's uncle Feroz Khan, a well-known name in the industry, starred in several films until his death in 2009.