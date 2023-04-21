Viral: Tim Cook Watches IPL Match With Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor pictured with Tim Cook. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Tim Cook was in Delhi for the grand launch of India's second Apple store at Select City Walk Mall in Saket. Pictures and videos of Tim Cook meeting and welcoming people to the all-new store have surfaced online. Well, in the middle of this, Tim Cook took out some time and watched the IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Tim Cook was joined by Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her husband-entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. Anand has also shared pictures from their time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Along with the pictures, Anand wrote, “Tim Cook - We wish you the very best in your new steps in India. Backed by years of preparation both from a supply chain perspective and from a retail experience perspective, Apple is bound for infinite growth and success. Thank you for always encouraging the arts, for fighting for our privacy and for creating solutions to keep us close to our friends and family. We continue to be inspired.” FYI: Delhi Capitals won the match by four wickets.

Sonam Kapoor has also shared a series of pictures from the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match day on Instagram. Sonam Looks stunning in a simple linen sari with vintage jewels. The trio are seen happily posing for selfies. In the side note, Sonam wrote, “Tim Cook and the entire Apple team - we hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple's outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world class experience here.” Replying to the post, Bhumi Pednekar dropped raising hands emojis.

Sonam Kapoor, in the following post, also shared snippets of her look for the evening. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, “In a simple linen sari with vintage jewels. I find saris the most comfortable to wear in the Indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity.”

Meanwhile, Tim Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened Apple's first official retail store in the country in Mumbai on Tuesday.