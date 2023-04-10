Inside Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Delhi House. Look Out For Little Vayu's Cameo

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor on Monday, treated her fans to the interiors of her beautifully decorated home in Lutyens Delhi. Sharing some aesthetically appealing images of the house with her social media family, Sonam Kapoor wrote a note of gratitude for the team of professionals namely florist Karan, The Laddoo Wala and Indus Culinary for making her and her son Vayu's homecoming so precious. In the pictures, we can see Sonam Kapoor posing with her husband Anand Ahuja, his brother Anant and mother Priya Ahuja. The show stealer is of course little Vayu in dad Anand's arms. Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja also makes an appearance in one of the pictures. Sonam Kapoor captioned the post,"Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… Priya Ahuja Anant Ahuja Anand Ahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented Karan, #karanflowerboy, The Laddoo Wala and Indus Culinary. PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonder ful team of professionals!."

Take a look at the post here:

Sonam Kapoor shares a close bond with husband Anand Ahuja and his family. Her mother-in-law especially is a regular fixture on her Instagram timeline. In February, Sonam Kapoor dropped a heartfelt post on her Instagram handle wishing her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her birthday. The actress shared several pictures featuring her with her mother-in-law and husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the immages, Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to the best mom in law in the world.. thank you for being the classiest, chicest and kindest. Also for bringing up Anand Ahuja and Anant Ahuja so beautifully... I hope I can learn from you so Vayu turns out as kind, aware, progressive loving and evolved as your boys who really actually are the best of men! what an amazing example you've set mom. Love you!" Soon after Sonam Kapoor shared the post, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor dropped heart emoticons. Take a look below:

The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja were recently captured visiting Notting Hill. The actress shared pictures from her stroll with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. She captioned the post: "Spring is coming." She added the hashtags #vayusparents and #everydayphenomenal. In the comments, Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote: "I miss this coat." Sonam's brother-in-law Karan Boolani (married to Rhea) dropped heart emojis. So did Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu.

This is what Sonam Kapoor posted:

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.