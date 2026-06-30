Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guests Sign NDAs But There’s A Catch

As rumours about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding continue to grow, fresh reports have sparked even more curiosity about what guests can and cannot reveal. While the couple has not confirmed any wedding plans, reports claim that invited friends and family have been asked to sign non disclosure agreements (NDAs) before attending the celebration.

The alleged agreements prevent guests from sharing details about the event. At the same time, new claims suggest the documents may not be strict like many expected, as there's no mention of financial fines or other penalties for breaking the rules.

Report also says the agreements do not include permission for filming, leading to speculation that the wedding won't be turned into a documentary. The couple sent NDA links to guests after they confirmed their attendance.

A sources told TMZ, “The electronic non-disclosure agreement sent to guests does not include a monetary penalty or any other punishment for that matter, if one dared to violate the agreement. There's no film release attached, meaning guests weren't asked to sign away their rights to appear on camera, making a wedding streaming special or documentary seem pretty unlikely.”

Each wedding invitation is personalised with the guest's first and last name printed repeatedly across the card. This is being used as a security feature to help protect the couple's privacy. If someone takes a photo of their invitation and shares it online, the name on the invitation will allow their team to identify exactly which guest shared it.

According to earlier reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who announced their engagement last August, have been spending a lot of time in New York, leading many to speculate that Madison Square Garden could be their wedding venue.

An insider told The New York Times that Taylor had booked the iconic arena for a private event. The report also said a wedding planning company received permission to close nearby streets between July 2 and July 4 and set up a large tent. According to the permit application, the event is expected to host between 500 and 999 guests.

As of now, neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly confirmed these reports.