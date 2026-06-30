South Actor Kayadu Lohar Recalls Being Harassed In School At 16: 'I Hit Him With A Stone, He Started Bleeding'

South actress Kayadu Lohar has opened up about a disturbing incident of eve-teasing she faced as a school student. The actress made the shocking revelation during an interview with Galatta Tamil.

Kayadu admitted that her reaction turned violent, but said it stemmed from days of frustration and anger.

Recalling the incident, Kayadu said she used to attend Grade 10 tuition classes near her home and would encounter a group of boys who harassed her on the way.

"When I was in school, I used to go for these Grade 10 classes (tuition) near my house. En route, there were these boys who eve-teased me. On the first day, I was like, 'Okay, fine, forget it.' I reacted the same on the second day, too. But, on the third day, I just couldn't take it," she said.

Describing what happened next, Kayadu revealed that she lashed out in anger.

"I was so agitated and angry. I picked up a stone and threw it at them, breaking the head of one of them. He started bleeding, and I left from there. I don't know what happened next, but… very violent," she recalled.

Reflecting on the incident years later, Kayadu acknowledged that her response was extreme but said it reflected how helpless and enraged she had felt at the time.

"I don't think you can pick up a stone and break someone's head. But that's what I felt, and that's what I did. I have always been the kind of girl who might look quiet. But when someone does wrong things, I don't think one should be quiet. You should give it back," she added.

Kayadu's remarks have highlighted the reality many women face while commuting to school or work and the difficult situations they often navigate.

On the work front, Kayadu Lohar is gearing up for the release of multiple projects, including Idhayam Murali and Immortal.

Aakash Baskaran's Idhayam Murali will be released on July 10. Whereas Immortal, directed by Mariyappan Chinna, will open in theatres on July 23. The film also features GV Prakash Kumar.

She has predominantly worked in projects across languages such as - Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil films.

She also has I'm Game, Khalifa, and The Paradise in the pipeline.