Inside Sonam And Janhvi Kapoor's Stylish Mid-Week Get-Together. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor (L) and Janhvi Kapoor(R) photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Sonam and Janhvi were spotted at Soho House in Mumbai Masaba Gupta and Aarti Shetty also accompanied the sister duo Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak

The Kapoor sisters managed to take some time off their busy schedules and stepped out for dinner at Mumbai's Soho House on Tuesday evening. The sister-duo was also accompanied by designer Masaba Gupta and producer Aarti Shetty. For her day out, Sonam Kapoor opted for an-all black outfit. Sonam looked chic in black separates. She accentuated her look with a black cape and oversized glasses. Sonam was seen sporting permed hair (which we simply loved).Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked pretty in a blue floor-length dress, which she accessorised with statement earrings. Masaba Gupta and Aarti Shetty were also dressed in black outfits.

Check out the pictures from last night here:

Sonam Kapoor spotted in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor spotted in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor was also photographed there. Janhvi Kapoor was also photographed there.

Janhvi Kapoor was photographed arriving at the eatery. Janhvi Kapoor was photographed arriving at the eatery.

Masaba Gupta posed for the shutterbugs. Masaba Gupta posed for the shutterbugs.

We also got a glimpse of Aarti Shetty. We also got a glimpse of Aarti Shetty.

Sonam Kapoor lovingly addresses her sister Janhvi as "Jaanu." On Janhvi's birthday last year, Sonam shared a picture of the actress on her Instagram profile and wrote: "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday, jannu."

This is what we are talking about:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently filming The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She awaits the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaiitan's Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi has also signed her second film with Karan Johar, titled Takht, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.