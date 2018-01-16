Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash With Karan Johar. No, Alia Bhatt Was Not There

Sidharth Malhotra turned 33 on Tuesday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 16, 2018 13:06 IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

  1. Karan Johar launched Sidharth in the industry
  2. The party was attended by close friends
  3. Aiyaary releases next month
Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 33 on Tuesday (January 16). His birthday party was held on Monday night, which was attended by close friends and filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth in the industry. (Alia Bhatt was not spotted at the party. Sidharth and Alia are rumoured to be dating for a while now). Moving on to the party, Sidharth was dressed in a black and white t-shirt and black jeans while Karan Johar opted for a denim look. Sidharth, now 33, debuted in 2012 with Student Of The Year, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Aiyaary is his next film, which releases on February 9.

Take a look at these pictures from Sidharth's birthday party.
 
Sidharth Malhotra photographed at the party

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra with a friend at the party


Sidharth's Aiyaary co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra sent their best wishes to the actor on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to the not so aiyaar in real life, Sidharth Malhotra. Wishing you the best of everything. Keep slaying," wrote Rakul.
 


 

Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth's Ek Villain co-star, also posted a birthday wish, and so did Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.
 
 
 

Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary, directed by Neeraj Pandey, was earlier scheduled to release on January 26. However, to avoid a box office clash with Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar's PadMan, the makers of Aiyaary shifted the release date to February 9.

Sidharth Malhotra is the star of films such as Hasee To Phasee, Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor and Sons and Baar Baar Dekho. A Gentleman, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Ittefaq, with Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, released last year.
 

Sidharth Malhotrasidharth malhotra birthday

