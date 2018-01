Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash With Karan Johar. No, Alia Bhatt Was Not There

Highlights Karan Johar launched Sidharth in the industry The party was attended by close friends Aiyaary releases next month

Sidharth Malhotra photographed at the party

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra with a friend at the party

Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying ! pic.twitter.com/8gTz0kYIcm — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) January 16, 2018

Since pride makes us artificial n humility makes us real, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very very real star @S1dharthM have an awesome one boy tons of love n luck pic.twitter.com/LPtXIMGKuK — Capt. Maya Semwal (@Pooja_Chopra_) January 16, 2018

Happy birthdayyyy @S1dharthM !!! Keep shining, smiling & killing it! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 16, 2018

Happy Birthday Sid. Have a great year. Good luck at the movies. @S1dharthM — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 16, 2018

To my sweetest costar & fellow Villain @S1dharthM a very happy birthday. - have a stupendous birthday brother. & #Aiyaary is looking fabulous. pic.twitter.com/uasit0Cl3J — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2018

Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned 33 on Tuesday (January 16). His birthday party was held on Monday night, which was attended by close friends and filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth in the industry. (Alia Bhatt was not spotted at the party. Sidharth and Alia are rumoured to be dating for a while now). Moving on to the party, Sidharth was dressed in a black and white t-shirt and black jeans while Karan Johar opted for a denim look. Sidharth, now 33, debuted in 2012 with, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Aiyaary is his next film, which releases on February 9 Take a look at these pictures from Sidharth's birthday party.Sidharth'sco-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra sent their best wishes to the actor on Twitter."Happy birthday to the not soin real life, Sidharth Malhotra. Wishing you the best of everything. Keep slaying," wrote Rakul.Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth'sco-star, also posted a birthday wish, and so did Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Sidharth Malhotra's, directed by Neeraj Pandey, was earlier scheduled to release on January 26. However, to avoid a box office clash with Deepika Padukone'sand Akshay Kumar's, the makers ofshifted the release date to February 9.Sidharth Malhotra is the star of films such asand, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and, with Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, released last year.