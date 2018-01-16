Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash With Karan Johar. No, Alia Bhatt Was Not There

Highlights
- Karan Johar launched Sidharth in the industry
- The party was attended by close friends
- Aiyaary releases next month
Take a look at these pictures from Sidharth's birthday party.
Sidharth's Aiyaary co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra sent their best wishes to the actor on Twitter.
"Happy birthday to the not so aiyaar in real life, Sidharth Malhotra. Wishing you the best of everything. Keep slaying," wrote Rakul.
Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying ! pic.twitter.com/8gTz0kYIcm— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) January 16, 2018
Since pride makes us artificial n humility makes us real, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very very real star @S1dharthM have an awesome one boy tons of love n luck pic.twitter.com/LPtXIMGKuK— Capt. Maya Semwal (@Pooja_Chopra_) January 16, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth's Ek Villain co-star, also posted a birthday wish, and so did Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh.
Happy birthdayyyy @S1dharthM !!! Keep shining, smiling & killing it!— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 16, 2018
Happy Birthday Sid. Have a great year. Good luck at the movies. @S1dharthM— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 16, 2018
To my sweetest costar & fellow Villain @S1dharthM a very happy birthday. - have a stupendous birthday brother. & #Aiyaary is looking fabulous. pic.twitter.com/uasit0Cl3J— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2018
Sidharth Malhotra is the star of films such as Hasee To Phasee, Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor and Sons and Baar Baar Dekho. A Gentleman, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Ittefaq, with Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, released last year.