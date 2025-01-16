Inside Glimpse From Sidharth Malhotra's 40th Birthday Bash In Delhi. Kiara Advani's There As Well

Happy birthday, Sidharth Malhotra. The actor turns 40 today. The blockbuster birthday bash took place in Delhi. Pictures from the celebration have surfaced online.

Akshay Laxman, who is known for his mind-reading skills, has shared a picture with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Instagram Stories. The image featured Sidharth wearing a black shirt with jeans and a white jacket. Kiara, on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble. The text on it read, "Sid's 40th birthday bash". Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. Next, the actor will be a part of Tushar Jalota's Param Sundari. Also featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Last year in December, the makers announced the film via an Instagram post. The video hinted at a love story. While Sidharth Malhotra is Param — a “suave” boy from North India, Janhvi Kapoor plays a “vivacious” Sundari from the South region.

The note attached to the post read, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Sidharth Malhotra also has Vvan - Force Of The Forrest in the lineup. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the film will be released on Chhath this year.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani's latest release Game Changer is currently running in theatres. She will next be seen in Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.