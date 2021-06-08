Inside Shilpa Shetty's 46th Birthday Celebration. See What She Wrote In Her Thank-You Note

Shilpa Shetty turned 46 today. (Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who turned 46 on Sunday, is feeling "overwhelmed" on her special day. Shilpa's latest Instagram upload says it all. On Tuesday, the actress treated her Instafam to a glimpse of how she celebrated her 46th birthday. She posted a boomerang video of herself on the occasion. In the clip, Shilpa can be seen looking at her birthday cakes that are kept on the table. Her hilarious expression deserves your attention. Shilpa looks stunning in a white pantsuit. She is surrounded by golden and black balloons. The Dhadkan actress is holding two balloons in her hands - a star-shaped balloon and an animal-printed balloon. The text on the left balloon read, "SSK" (Shilpa Shetty Kundra's initials).

Shilpa Shetty wrote a heartwarming note in her caption. The 46-year-old actress thanked her well-wishers for all the love and blessings on the occasion. Overwhelmed Shilpa wrote, "I'm filled with gratitude, and overwhelmed with all the love & blessings that you've showered on me today!"

“Thank you so much for all your messages, calls, cakes, & flowers; and for making my birthday so special every year. Sending a biiiiggggg huggg and lots of good vibes your way. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," she added. Shilpa used hashtags such as #gratitude #grateful #blessed #love #family #friends #happiness #birthday.

Suniel Shetty, who worked with Shilpa Shetty in Dhadkan, wished her a happy birthday in the comment section. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday Shilpa ... stay blessed."

Shamita Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Manish Malhotra, Sussanne Khan and Abhimanyu Dassani also reacted to her post. Shamita dropped a few kissing emojis. Kartik posted a few red heart emojis in the comment section. Speaking about the cakes, Manish asked Shilpa, "Did you eat any of it?" Sussanne wrote, "Happy happiest birthday darling S..." Abhimanyu Dassani, who will share screen space with Shilpa in the upcoming film Nikamma, dropped a smiley emoji and a red balloon emoji along with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here.

Earlier, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty wished her a happy birthday. Take a look at what they posted on their respective Instagram handles.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty has two films Nikamma and Hungama 2 coming up. She is known for films like Dhadkan, Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Apne, Life in a... Metro and Chor Machaaye Shor.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a businessman in 2009. They are parents to two kids - Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012. Samisha was born via surrogacy last year.