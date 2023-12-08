Inside Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Celebrations With Family

Sharmila Tagore with family. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore marked her birthday on December 8 (Friday) in the company of her family. The actress celebrated her 79th birthday in Mumbai with her family by her side. The birthday album features Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Saba Pataudi. The album also features Sharmila Tagore's grandchildren Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi. Kareena Kapoor, sharing pictures with her mother-in-law, wrote, "Mommy-in-law birthday's birthday." Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared photos and wrote, "Happy birthday Ammu."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

See Soha Ali Khan's post here:

"Happiest Birthday Badi Amma," Sara Ali Khan captioned her post.

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray in the 1959 Bengali film Apur Sansar, stepped into Bollywood with the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali. She has worked in many successful Bollywood films like Aradhana, Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem among others. Sharmila Tagore married legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur,6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She has been married to actor Kunal Kemmu since 2015. They have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi.